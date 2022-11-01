Urban One (UONE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Urban One had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $118.81 million during the quarter.

Urban One stock opened at $6.03 on Tuesday. Urban One has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $13.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.61 and a 200-day moving average of $6.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.08 million, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Urban One during the 2nd quarter valued at $473,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Urban One during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Urban One by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Urban One by 221.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 44,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Urban One during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 5.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

