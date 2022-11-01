Urban One (UONE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Urban One had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $118.81 million during the quarter.
Urban One Price Performance
Urban One stock opened at $6.03 on Tuesday. Urban One has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $13.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.61 and a 200-day moving average of $6.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.08 million, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.
Urban One Company Profile
Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.
