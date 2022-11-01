V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.75.

VFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on V.F. from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on V.F. from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on V.F. from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on V.F. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

V.F. Trading Down 0.1 %

VFC opened at $28.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.48. V.F. has a 52 week low of $26.92 and a 52 week high of $78.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

V.F. Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 185.19%.

In other news, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,787,480.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W. Rodney Mcmullen bought 6,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,146 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of V.F.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 235.7% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 574 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in V.F. by 981.4% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 465 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in V.F. in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in V.F. by 389.7% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

