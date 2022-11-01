Vai (VAI) Price Tops $0.95

Vai (VAI) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 1st. Vai has a market cap of $54.86 million and approximately $329,223.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vai has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. One Vai token can now be bought for $0.95 or 0.00004658 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Vai

Vai’s launch date was November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 tokens. The official message board for Vai is medium.com/venusprotocol. Vai’s official website is venus.io. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vai

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

