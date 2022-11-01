Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VLO. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $148.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $137.38.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $125.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.06 and a 200-day moving average of $115.78. Valero Energy has a 1-year low of $65.13 and a 1-year high of $146.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $49.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.64.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $44.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.16 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 27.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,955,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,869,418,000 after buying an additional 1,499,939 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,341,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,118,388,000 after buying an additional 700,532 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 53.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,471,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,644,300,000 after buying an additional 5,384,997 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 20.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,642,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $776,055,000 after buying an additional 1,296,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 8.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $775,264,000 after buying an additional 587,056 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Recommended Stories

