VanEck Emerging Income Opportunities Active ETF (Managed Fund) (ASX:EBND) to Issue $0.05 Interim Dividend

VanEck Emerging Income Opportunities Active ETF (Managed Fund) (ASX:EBND – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st.

VanEck Emerging Income Opportunities Active ETF (Managed Fund) Stock Performance

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Emerging Income Opportunities Active ETF (Managed Fund) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Emerging Income Opportunities Active ETF (Managed Fund) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.