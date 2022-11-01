VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Shares Sold by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,074,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,734,000 after acquiring an additional 161,906 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,681,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,293,000 after acquiring an additional 122,188 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,820,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,980,000 after buying an additional 34,005 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,044,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,541,000 after buying an additional 26,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 667,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,859,000 after buying an additional 24,308 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MOAT traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.73. The stock had a trading volume of 35,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,407. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.57. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12-month low of $57.27 and a 12-month high of $78.43.

