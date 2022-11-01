Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Bought by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2,534.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 716,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,462,000 after purchasing an additional 689,756 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,349,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,123,000 after acquiring an additional 249,110 shares in the last quarter. BCM Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 20,995.1% during the second quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 210,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,960,000 after acquiring an additional 209,951 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter valued at $13,145,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at about $12,054,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VDC stock traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $187.51. 321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,485. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $170.83 and a 1 year high of $210.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $182.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.39.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

