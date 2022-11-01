Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.82. 3,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,481. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $241.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.44 and a 200 day moving average of $187.85.

