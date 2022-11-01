Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Position Raised by Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,022 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $9,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $138.10. 105,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,264,246. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.17. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

