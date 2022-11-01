Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Bridgewater Advisors Inc.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,214,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,135,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,867 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 34.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,632,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,130,000 after purchasing an additional 674,166 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 45.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,112,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,112,000 after purchasing an additional 658,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,629,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,593,000 after purchasing an additional 610,815 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV opened at $137.97 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $151.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.17.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

