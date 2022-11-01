Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $21.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $36.00. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Varonis Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.31.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Varonis Systems Stock Down 34.4 %

Varonis Systems stock traded down $9.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.56. 378,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,732. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34. Varonis Systems has a 52-week low of $22.92 and a 52-week high of $66.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Activity at Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 22.15% and a negative net margin of 30.67%. The business had revenue of $111.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.40 million. On average, analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $41,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,264.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRNS. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Varonis Systems by 311.8% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Varonis Systems by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in Varonis Systems by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 57,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 22,932 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Varonis Systems by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its position in Varonis Systems by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 44,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 16,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

About Varonis Systems

(Get Rating)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.