Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target Cut to $26.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $53.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Varonis Systems from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.81.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Varonis Systems Stock Down 0.9 %

Varonis Systems stock opened at $26.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.81. Varonis Systems has a 1-year low of $22.92 and a 1-year high of $66.54. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -21.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34.

Insider Transactions at Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $111.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.40 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 22.15% and a negative net margin of 30.67%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $41,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,264.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Varonis Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 66,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 311.8% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems during the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 8.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,046,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,765,000 after acquiring an additional 78,035 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Varonis Systems

(Get Rating)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.