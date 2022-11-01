Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Cowen

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Cowen from $53.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VRNS. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush cut Varonis Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum cut Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Varonis Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.06.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Varonis Systems Price Performance

VRNS stock opened at $26.77 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.76 and a beta of 1.08. Varonis Systems has a 52-week low of $22.92 and a 52-week high of $66.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $111.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.40 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 22.15% and a negative net margin of 30.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $41,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,264.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Varonis Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 116.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 35.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 140.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

About Varonis Systems

(Get Rating)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.