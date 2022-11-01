Veeva Systems (VEEV) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) in the last few weeks:

10/31/2022 – Veeva Systems was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/31/2022 – Veeva Systems is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

10/31/2022 – Veeva Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $250.00 to $233.00.

10/28/2022 – Veeva Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $235.00 to $205.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – Veeva Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $245.00 to $220.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/19/2022 – Veeva Systems was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $225.00.

10/7/2022 – Veeva Systems was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/29/2022 – Veeva Systems was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/15/2022 – Veeva Systems is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock.

9/6/2022 – Veeva Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim to $230.00.

9/6/2022 – Veeva Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to $235.00.

Veeva Systems Trading Down 2.1 %

VEEV opened at $167.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 69.11, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.02 and a twelve month high of $323.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $172.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.75.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.11). Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total value of $1,692,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,961.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total value of $1,692,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at $430,961.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $46,797.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,575.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,260 shares of company stock valued at $3,401,497 in the last three months. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

