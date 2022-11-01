Veeva Systems (VEEV) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) in the last few weeks:
- 10/31/2022 – Veeva Systems was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 10/31/2022 – Veeva Systems is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/31/2022 – Veeva Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $250.00 to $233.00.
- 10/28/2022 – Veeva Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $235.00 to $205.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/20/2022 – Veeva Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $245.00 to $220.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/19/2022 – Veeva Systems was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $225.00.
- 10/7/2022 – Veeva Systems was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 9/29/2022 – Veeva Systems was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 9/15/2022 – Veeva Systems is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/6/2022 – Veeva Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim to $230.00.
- 9/6/2022 – Veeva Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to $235.00.
Veeva Systems Trading Down 2.1 %
VEEV opened at $167.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 69.11, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.02 and a twelve month high of $323.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $172.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.75.
Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.11). Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veeva Systems
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Veeva Systems (VEEV)
- It’s Still Not Too Late To Get Into Energy Stocks
- JetBlue Airways Missed Estimates, Is It a Buying Opportunity?
- Intuitive Surgical Stock is Both a Legacy and Next-Gen Play
- Here’s Why Harley-Davidson is Roaring Higher
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.