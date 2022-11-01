Ventas (NYSE:VTR) PT Lowered to $48.00

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $63.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Ventas to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.13.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $39.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 782.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.78. Ventas has a one year low of $35.33 and a one year high of $64.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 5.4% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,989 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 27.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 551,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,612,000 after purchasing an additional 120,356 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ventas by 34.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 9,556 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Ventas by 2,053.8% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

