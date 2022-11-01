Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VSTM. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Verastem from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Verastem in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Get Verastem alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verastem

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSTM. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Verastem by 417.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,154,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,108 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Verastem by 190.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,684,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,806 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in Verastem during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,165,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Verastem by 20.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,571,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 942,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Verastem during the second quarter valued at approximately $316,000. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verastem Trading Up 3.7 %

Verastem stock opened at $0.42 on Thursday. Verastem has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.87.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Verastem had a negative return on equity of 100.92% and a negative net margin of 2,007.44%. Analysts expect that Verastem will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Verastem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.