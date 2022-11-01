Verge Hits Market Cap of $52.25 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 1st. Verge has a market cap of $52.25 million and $585,276.00 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Verge has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,439.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000690 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00022133 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.83 or 0.00268252 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00118232 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $149.32 or 0.00730543 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $114.97 or 0.00562513 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004875 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.72 or 0.00233464 BTC.

About Verge

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,513,631,188 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

