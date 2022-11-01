Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Shares Purchased by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,464 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,040 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.48% of Verint Systems worth $13,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 1st quarter worth $429,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,554,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,085,000 after buying an additional 48,597 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 184,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,797,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 28,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 8,775 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the period.

In other Verint Systems news, President Elan Moriah sold 23,045 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $878,705.85. Following the sale, the president now owns 119,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,871.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Peter Fante sold 14,598 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $556,621.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,452 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,474.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 23,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $878,705.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 119,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,871.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,743 shares of company stock worth $5,099,621 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $35.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.04, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.63 and a 12-month high of $56.39.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Verint Systems had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $223.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRNT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Verint Systems from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.40.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

