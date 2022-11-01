Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by GDS Wealth Management

GDS Wealth Management cut its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,781 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,703 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,120 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2,803.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 642,438 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,604,000 after buying an additional 133,784 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 49,850 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,505 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VZ. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.71. 620,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,925,482. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.44 and a 200 day moving average of $45.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

