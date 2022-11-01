Verra Mobility (VRRM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 59.18% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $187.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.76 million. On average, analysts expect Verra Mobility to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $17.07 on Tuesday. Verra Mobility has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRRM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 643,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,478,000 after acquiring an additional 23,894 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 80,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 31,231 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,741,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,592,000 after acquiring an additional 329,023 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,238,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,167,000 after acquiring an additional 108,092 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRRM. Robert W. Baird lowered Verra Mobility from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Verra Mobility from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verra Mobility has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.80.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services; Government Solutions; and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

