Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc cut its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,234,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352,967 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $64,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hickory Lane Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Hickory Lane Capital Management LP now owns 225,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 10,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 20,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VRT shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.75 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen raised shares of Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.75 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $14.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $27.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.25.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Vertiv had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

