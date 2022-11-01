Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) and Long Blockchain (OTCMKTS:LBCC) Critical Contrast

Long Blockchain (OTCMKTS:LBCC – Get Rating) and Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Long Blockchain and Vintage Wine Estates’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Long Blockchain N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Vintage Wine Estates $293.77 million 0.57 -$570,000.00 N/A N/A

Long Blockchain has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vintage Wine Estates.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Long Blockchain N/A N/A N/A Vintage Wine Estates -0.19% 7.52% 3.52%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Long Blockchain and Vintage Wine Estates’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Long Blockchain and Vintage Wine Estates, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Long Blockchain 0 0 0 0 N/A Vintage Wine Estates 0 4 1 0 2.20

Vintage Wine Estates has a consensus price target of 5.42, suggesting a potential upside of 100.62%. Given Vintage Wine Estates’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vintage Wine Estates is more favorable than Long Blockchain.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.6% of Vintage Wine Estates shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Long Blockchain shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 54.0% of Vintage Wine Estates shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vintage Wine Estates beats Long Blockchain on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Long Blockchain

Long Blockchain Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces and distributes iced tea in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink iced tea under the Long Island Iced Tea brand. It also provides lemonade, a non-alcoholic ready-to-drink functional beverage under The Original Long Island brand name; and aloe juice under the ALO Juice brand. In addition, the company focuses on the exploration and investment in Blockchain technology business. Further, it offers loyalty, incentive, reward, and gift card programs to a range of corporate and consumer brands. Long Blockchain Corp. was founded in 2011 and is based in Farmingdale, New York.

About Vintage Wine Estates

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Cameron Hughes, Clos Pegase, B.R. Cohn, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Kunde, Cherry Pie, and others. It also owns and operates hospitality facilities; and provides bottling, fulfillment, and storage services to other companies on a contract basis. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.

