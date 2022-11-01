Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 740,337 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 46,459 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 8.6% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Visa were worth $145,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE:V traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $207.51. The stock had a trading volume of 47,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,602,847. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $235.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on V. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.14.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

