Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Meridian Management Co.

Meridian Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,641 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.5% of Meridian Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 7,648.7% in the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 78,476 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 7.1% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:V traded down $1.01 on Tuesday, reaching $206.15. 163,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,602,847. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $235.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $192.76 and a 200-day moving average of $201.70.

Visa declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 21.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on V. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Visa from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.14.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

