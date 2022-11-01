Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.71-$1.71 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $782.00 million-$782.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $757.09 million.
Vista Outdoor Stock Performance
Shares of Vista Outdoor stock traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $29.36. 3,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,376. Vista Outdoor has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $52.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.75.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered Vista Outdoor to a sector weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Roth Capital cut shares of Vista Outdoor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a hold rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Vista Outdoor Company Profile
Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.
Further Reading
