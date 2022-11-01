Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.71-$1.71 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $782.00 million-$782.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $757.09 million.

Vista Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of Vista Outdoor stock traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $29.36. 3,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,376. Vista Outdoor has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $52.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered Vista Outdoor to a sector weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Roth Capital cut shares of Vista Outdoor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a hold rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSTO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 3.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 6.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 4.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 5.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

