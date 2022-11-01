voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
voxeljet Price Performance
Shares of VJET traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,596. voxeljet has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $9.86.
voxeljet Company Profile
