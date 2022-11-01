Voyager Token Price Hits $0.40 on Major Exchanges (VGX)

Voyager Token (VGX) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. Voyager Token has a market cap of $110.90 million and approximately $13.17 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Voyager Token token can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00001948 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Voyager Token has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.
Voyager Token Profile
Voyager Token’s launch date was June 28th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 278,482,214 tokens. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/investvoyager. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Voyager Token is www.investvoyager.com.
Voyager Token Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Voyager Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Voyager Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
