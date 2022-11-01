Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $25.03 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 1st. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for $4.62 or 0.00022397 BTC on major exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $110.44 million and approximately $25.03 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 13.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,631.86 or 0.99986536 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00007215 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00007743 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00017262 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00043837 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00044849 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 87.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000499 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00022630 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004777 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

PYR is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,897,700 tokens. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 23,897,700 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 4.65279397 USD and is down -0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $30,096,379.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

