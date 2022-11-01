Vulcan Materials (VMC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 8.98%. On average, analysts expect Vulcan Materials to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $163.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $137.54 and a 12 month high of $213.65.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Vulcan Materials

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James raised Vulcan Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Vulcan Materials from $199.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.60.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.