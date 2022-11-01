W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,918 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $16,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.5% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.3% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 10.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
W.W. Grainger Stock Up 0.7 %
W.W. Grainger stock traded up $4.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $588.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,686. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $440.48 and a 52-week high of $588.62. The company has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $533.49 and its 200 day moving average is $507.43.
W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 24.60%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently issued reports on GWW. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Stephens upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $551.17.
About W.W. Grainger
W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.
