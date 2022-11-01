W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $29.10-$29.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.10 billion-$15.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.09 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $551.17.

NYSE GWW traded up $6.52 on Tuesday, reaching $590.87. The stock had a trading volume of 7,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,686. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $533.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $507.43. W.W. Grainger has a 12-month low of $440.48 and a 12-month high of $588.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.21.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.72 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 60.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger will post 28.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.60%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWW. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth about $444,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $416,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 11.0% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

