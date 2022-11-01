Wanchain Price Hits $0.18 on Major Exchanges (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $34.59 million and $462,147.00 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000876 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00089533 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00067917 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001722 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00014641 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00025173 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000283 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006902 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000181 BTC.

About Wanchain

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

