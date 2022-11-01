Warburg Research Analysts Give Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) a €186.00 Price Target

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) received a €186.00 ($189.80) price objective from Warburg Research in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 57.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €140.00 ($142.86) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday. Baader Bank set a €135.00 ($137.76) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($137.76) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Monday. Barclays set a €180.00 ($183.67) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €104.00 ($106.12) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Wacker Chemie Stock Up 0.4 %

Wacker Chemie stock opened at €117.90 ($120.31) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €124.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is €144.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.95. Wacker Chemie has a 1-year low of €98.58 ($100.59) and a 1-year high of €187.10 ($190.92).

About Wacker Chemie

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

