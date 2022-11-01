Warrior Met Coal (HCC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Warrior Met Coal to post earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $625.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.28 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 68.47% and a net margin of 38.24%. On average, analysts expect Warrior Met Coal to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $37.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.16 and its 200-day moving average is $32.65. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 6.74. Warrior Met Coal has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $42.95.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.00%.

In related news, Director Lisa M. Schnorr bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $48,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $48,015. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warrior Met Coal

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 4,220.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 23,505.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Warrior Met Coal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

