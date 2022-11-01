Waters (NYSE:WAT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.85-11.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.97. Waters also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.85-$11.95 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen upped their price target on Waters to $378.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Waters in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Waters from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $347.63.

Waters Price Performance

Shares of WAT stock traded down $3.76 on Tuesday, hitting $295.41. 4,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,155. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.14. Waters has a 52 week low of $265.61 and a 52 week high of $375.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waters

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.12. Waters had a return on equity of 203.31% and a net margin of 24.21%. The firm had revenue of $714.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waters will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAT. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Waters by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Waters by 4.1% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,277 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Waters by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,990 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Waters by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

