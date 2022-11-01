Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. Has $220,000 Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 33.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 28.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 6.4% during the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 4.5% during the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.1% during the first quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $217.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.67. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.47 and a twelve month high of $279.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $204.48 and its 200-day moving average is $203.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.01). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 118,732.40%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.66%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $199.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.52.

In other news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,536.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,048,322.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total value of $406,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,141,627.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,536.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,048,322.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

