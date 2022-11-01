Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. Trims Holdings in Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG)

Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. reduced its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. owned 0.08% of Destination XL Group worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXLG. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Destination XL Group during the second quarter worth $40,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Destination XL Group during the second quarter worth $58,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Destination XL Group during the first quarter worth $62,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Destination XL Group by 1,535.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 13,436 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell & Co. acquired a new stake in Destination XL Group in the first quarter worth $72,000. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 227,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $1,011,284.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,743,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,807,146.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 227,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $1,011,284.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,743,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,807,146.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Francis C. Chane sold 52,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $322,192.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 155,949 shares in the company, valued at $959,086.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 775,515 shares of company stock valued at $3,551,445. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Destination XL Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DXLG opened at $6.68 on Tuesday. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $8.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.56 million, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.51.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 80.07% and a net margin of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $144.63 million for the quarter.

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

