Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Sets New 12-Month High at $42.74

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.74 and last traded at $42.03, with a volume of 264 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WFRD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Weatherford International from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.80.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

Weatherford International Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.25). Weatherford International had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Weatherford International plc will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WFRD. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Weatherford International in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the second quarter worth $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Weatherford International by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Weatherford International

(Get Rating)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, surface well testing, and multiphase flow measurement services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.