WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Receives $98.45 Average PT from Analysts

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.64.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WEC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on WEC Energy Group to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

In other news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $492,637.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEC. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7,382.2% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,408,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,478 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,902,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $594,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,919 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,466,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,843,133,000 after buying an additional 1,232,877 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 563.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,757,000 after buying an additional 1,121,075 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 193.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,647,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,820,000 after buying an additional 1,085,475 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $91.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.55. The company has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.36. WEC Energy Group has a 52-week low of $80.82 and a 52-week high of $108.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 67.21%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

