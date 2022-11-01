WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.36-$4.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.39. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.64.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

NYSE:WEC traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.02. The stock had a trading volume of 68,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,022. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.55. WEC Energy Group has a 52 week low of $80.82 and a 52 week high of $108.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $492,637.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at $263,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of WEC Energy Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

