Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Chemours (CC)

Chemours (NYSE: CC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/1/2022 – Chemours is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “underperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

11/1/2022 – Chemours had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $30.00 to $34.00.

10/27/2022 – Chemours had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $46.00 to $41.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/27/2022 – Chemours had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to $30.00.

10/25/2022 – Chemours had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $33.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/13/2022 – Chemours is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Chemours is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/5/2022 – Chemours was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/4/2022 – Chemours had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $36.00 to $27.00.

9/27/2022 – Chemours had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $46.00 to $30.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/23/2022 – Chemours had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $55.00 to $46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/23/2022 – Chemours was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/22/2022 – Chemours had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/22/2022 – Chemours had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $44.00 to $36.00.

9/15/2022 – Chemours was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/7/2022 – Chemours was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Chemours Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CC traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.80. The company had a trading volume of 21,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,580. The Chemours Company has a 12 month low of $22.56 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.99.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Chemours had a return on equity of 73.45% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemours

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.83%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Chemours by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 737,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,188,000 after acquiring an additional 81,821 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemours in the 3rd quarter worth $299,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 11,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 596.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 27,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 23,486 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

