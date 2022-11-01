Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Invitation Homes (INVH)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE: INVH) in the last few weeks:
- 10/28/2022 – Invitation Homes had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $50.00 to $40.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/19/2022 – Invitation Homes had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $47.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/18/2022 – Invitation Homes had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $45.00 to $39.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/13/2022 – Invitation Homes had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI to $38.00.
- 10/6/2022 – Invitation Homes had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $43.00 to $41.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/6/2022 – Invitation Homes had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $44.00 to $39.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/19/2022 – Invitation Homes had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $41.00 to $39.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Invitation Homes Price Performance
Shares of INVH traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.65. The company had a trading volume of 4,901,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,700,817. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.64. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89.
Invitation Homes Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 151.73%.
Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.
