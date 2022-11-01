Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Invitation Homes (INVH)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE: INVH) in the last few weeks:

10/28/2022 – Invitation Homes had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $50.00 to $40.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

10/19/2022 – Invitation Homes had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $47.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/18/2022 – Invitation Homes had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $45.00 to $39.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/13/2022 – Invitation Homes had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI to $38.00.

10/6/2022 – Invitation Homes had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $43.00 to $41.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/6/2022 – Invitation Homes had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $44.00 to $39.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/19/2022 – Invitation Homes had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $41.00 to $39.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of INVH traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.65. The company had a trading volume of 4,901,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,700,817. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.64. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 151.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 15,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

