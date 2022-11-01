Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE)

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR: DUE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/20/2022 – Dürr Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €39.00 ($39.80) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

10/19/2022 – Dürr Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €45.00 ($45.92) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/13/2022 – Dürr Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €27.50 ($28.06) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/12/2022 – Dürr Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €38.00 ($38.78) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

10/5/2022 – Dürr Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €38.00 ($38.78) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

9/27/2022 – Dürr Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €43.00 ($43.88) price target on by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

9/21/2022 – Dürr Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €38.00 ($38.78) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

9/8/2022 – Dürr Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €29.50 ($30.10) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of DUE stock remained flat at €26.78 ($27.33) during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 139,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,708. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €19.74 ($20.14) and a 52 week high of €42.60 ($43.47). The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €22.86 and its 200-day moving average is €23.73.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; supply control and conveyor systems, as well as air supply and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing technology, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; assembly and test systems for medical devices; test benches for electric and hybrid drives; and injection systems and inhalation devices.

