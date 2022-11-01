Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (MURGY)

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS: MURGY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/21/2022 – Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from €242.00 ($246.94) to €246.00 ($251.02). They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

10/17/2022 – Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €260.00 ($265.31) to €255.00 ($260.20). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/14/2022 – Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €245.00 ($250.00) to €243.00 ($247.96). They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/13/2022 – Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from €290.00 ($295.92) to €278.00 ($283.67). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/15/2022 – Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

9/7/2022 – Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

Shares of OTCMKTS MURGY traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.37. The company had a trading volume of 32,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,700. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 52 week low of $21.21 and a 52 week high of $31.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.76 and its 200 day moving average is $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $18.30 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

