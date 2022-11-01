Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for PrairieSky Royalty (PSK)

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE: PSK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 10/25/2022 – PrairieSky Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$24.00 to C$25.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 10/25/2022 – PrairieSky Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$27.00 to C$28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/25/2022 – PrairieSky Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$26.00 to C$27.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/25/2022 – PrairieSky Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$25.00 to C$27.00.
- 10/25/2022 – PrairieSky Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$23.00.
- 10/25/2022 – PrairieSky Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$22.00 to C$23.00.
- 10/13/2022 – PrairieSky Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$22.00.
- 9/30/2022 – PrairieSky Royalty had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$26.00 to C$24.00.
PrairieSky Royalty Stock Performance
PSK traded up C$0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$21.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,664. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.26. PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$12.75 and a twelve month high of C$22.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.67.
PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$154.70 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.
