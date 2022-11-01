Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for First Quantum Minerals (FQVLF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS: FQVLF):

10/27/2022 – First Quantum Minerals was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/27/2022 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Rowe from C$35.00 to C$31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2022 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$32.00 to C$30.00.

10/27/2022 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$30.00.

10/18/2022 – First Quantum Minerals was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating.

10/13/2022 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$32.50 to C$32.00.

10/6/2022 – First Quantum Minerals was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a C$26.00 price target on the stock.

10/6/2022 – First Quantum Minerals was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

10/5/2022 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$32.00 to C$30.00.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Up 8.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS FQVLF traded up $1.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.20. 60,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,663. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.08. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.48 and a twelve month high of $37.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.89.

First Quantum Minerals Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.1241 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from First Quantum Minerals’s previous dividend of $0.00. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.88%.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

