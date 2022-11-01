Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Restaurant Brands International (QSR)

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE: QSR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/25/2022 – Restaurant Brands International was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/20/2022 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $68.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Restaurant Brands International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $68.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $55.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/10/2022 – Restaurant Brands International was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating.

9/22/2022 – Restaurant Brands International is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock.

9/21/2022 – Restaurant Brands International was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/8/2022 – Restaurant Brands International was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/7/2022 – Restaurant Brands International is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

NYSE QSR traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $59.12. The stock had a trading volume of 44,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,541. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.74. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of $46.68 and a one year high of $61.79. The stock has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 34.39% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 82.44%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $884,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,247.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Thecla Sweeney bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.60 per share, with a total value of $41,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $884,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,247.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,380,000. Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,341,000. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 447.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 389,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,721,000 after acquiring an additional 318,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobsen Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter worth $901,000. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Featured Stories

