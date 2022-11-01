Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) Shares Gap Down to $93.67

Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $93.67, but opened at $91.24. Weis Markets shares last traded at $88.24, with a volume of 1,520 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weis Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Get Weis Markets alerts:

Weis Markets Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.18.

Weis Markets Increases Dividend

Weis Markets ( NYSE:WMK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Weis Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Weis Markets’s payout ratio is currently 28.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMK. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Weis Markets during the first quarter valued at $292,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 50.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 12.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 36.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 3.2% during the first quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 38,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weis Markets Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weis Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weis Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.