Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0548 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Stock Up 2.7 %
NYSEAMERICAN:EAD traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.56. The company had a trading volume of 336,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,906. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $9.22.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.
