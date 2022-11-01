Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0548 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.

Get Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSEAMERICAN:EAD traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.56. The company had a trading volume of 336,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,906. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $9.22.

Institutional Trading of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,614 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 9,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000.

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.