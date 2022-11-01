Wells Fargo & Company Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd.

Wells Fargo & Company has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 28.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Wells Fargo & Company has a payout ratio of 23.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Wells Fargo & Company to earn $5.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.9%.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE WFC opened at $45.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.24). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,901,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,357,000 after acquiring an additional 64,080 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859,100 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $345,861,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,650,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,834,000 after purchasing an additional 97,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5,232.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,211,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,619,000 after buying an additional 3,151,066 shares during the period. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on WFC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.50 to $46.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.